Report: NFL hires ex-AG Loretta Lynch for Brian Flores lawsuit

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has tapped former U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch to represent it in the discrimination case filed earlier this month by Brian Flores, Bloomberg Law reported Wednesday.

Flores, fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is suing the NFL and three teams. Flores, who is Black, contends the league, along with the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants, discriminated against him.

Lynch served as attorney general for nearly two years during the Obama administration. She is now a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and the firm’s chairman, Brad Karp, is working with her on the NFL case, Bloomberg Law reported.

Lynch has worked with the NFL before. In late 2020, she was part of the team investigating allegations of workplace misconduct within the Washington franchise.

