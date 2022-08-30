Report: Nets signing F Markieff Morris

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to a one-year deal with forward Markieff Morris, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The contract is pending the results of a physical exam for the 11-year veteran, who turns 33 on Friday.

Morris averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17 games (one start) for the Miami Heat in 2021-22.

He missed four months of the season with a neck injury.

Morris has averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in 715 games (376 starts) with six teams since the Phoenix Suns drafted him 13th overall in 2011.

–Field Level Media