Report: Nebraska hiring Marcus Satterfield as OC

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule and Marcus Satterfield reportedly will be together for another tour of duty, this time in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska is hiring Satterfield away from South Carolina to be Rhule’s offensive coordinator, ESPN reported Monday. Satterfield has worked for Rhule at all three of his stops as head coach — Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.

Satterfield, 46, spearheaded the Gamecocks’ offensive explosion the past two weeks. South Carolina scored 94 points in consecutive weeks against top 10 programs Tennessee and Clemson.

Satterfield’s two-year deal at South Carolina was set to expire on Dec. 31. The school made a push to keep Satterfield in Columbia, S.C., per the report.

Nebraska officially named Rhule its new head coach on Saturday morning. His contract will be for eight seasons, and the school plans to introduce Rhule in a news conference in Lincoln on Monday.

–Field Level Media