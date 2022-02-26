Report: Missing father of Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson found safe

Feb 7, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks the ball in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The father of New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, reported missing on Feb. 13, has been found.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that the father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., was located in Clayton, Mo., during a traffic stop. When police there ran his name through the computer, the missing persons report was found.

The elder Robinson was given a verbal warning in connection with the stop.

His son announced on social media Monday that his father had gone missing and asked the public for help locating him.

“Don’t know a place the devil will hide you…” the 23-year-old center wrote on top of a photo of him driving at night. “Come home pops.”

Robinson is in his fourth season with New York after the Knicks selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 8.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in 54 games this season.

–Field Level Media