MIBR replacing WOOD7 with brnz4n

Credit: MIBR

MIBR benched in-game leader Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato and promoted Breno “brnz4n” Poletto to fill the vacancy, HLTV reported Wednesday.

WOOD7 had been the AWPer for the Brazilian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team since last October. The 26-year-old Brazilian previously played for Bravos Gaming, Team RUFUS and RED Canids.

Promoted from the MIBR academy team, brnz4n is an 18-year-old Brazilian rifler who joined the organization last August.

The roster shuffle comes on the heels of last week’s elimination in the PGL Antwerp Major’s Challengers Stage.

According to the report, brnz4n is training with MIBR in preparation for the Pinnacle Cup Championship (starts June 8) and ESL Pro League Conference Season 16 (starts June 15).

