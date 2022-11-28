Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical.

Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports.

Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped the Mavericks to 9-10 this season. The Mavericks are 0-6 when NBA leading scorer Luka Doncic fails to score at least 30 points.

Walker is a four-time All-Star who was waived by the Detroit Pistons last month. He sat out the final two months of last season when the New York Knicks declared he would not return to the lineup. The Pistons acquired Walker prior to the NBA draft in June in a cap-related move.

In a podcast with ESPN, Walker recently said he was confident he could help a team win. He has been training in Florida and planned to be patient for the right opportunity.

“I’m just making sure I’m right, making sure I’m ready, making sure I’m ready for whenever somebody gives me that call,” Walker said on ‘The Woj Pod.’ “I just know that I have the ability to help someone, to help a team. I know I can still play basketball at a high level.”

Walker has a history of knee issues that contributed to the end of his two-year run with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics landed Walker in free agency in 2019 with an offer that was identical to the contract on the table from the Mavericks.

The ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft, Walker has career averages of 19.5 points and 5.3 assists in 741 games.

