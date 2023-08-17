Report: Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic resumes baseball activities

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is out of his walking boot and has resumed baseball activities, the Seattle Times reported Thursday.

He landed on the 10-day injured list on July 20 with a fractured left foot after kicking a water cooler in frustration following a ninth-inning strikeout against the Minnesota Twins a day earlier.

The Mariners, who entered Thursday’s play one game out in the American League wild-card race, are optimistic he will be able to rejoin the team in early September, per the report.

Kelenic, 24, is hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games this season.

He is hitting .201 with 32 homers and 105 RBIs in 237 career games with the Mariners, who acquired him from the Mets as part of a 2018 trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York.

The injury occurred after Kelenic came up with two on and no one out, trailing 6-3 in the ninth inning on July 19. He struck out looking on the ninth pitch he saw from Twins closer Jhoan Duran.

–Field Level Media