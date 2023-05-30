Report: LJ Cryer withdraws from draft, will play for Houston

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Former Baylor guard LJ Cryer has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft, Stadium reported Tuesday, and he will play his senior season at Houston in 2023-24 after announcing his transfer last month.

Cryer declared for the draft on March 29, keeping his eligibility, and then signed to play for the Cougars on April 12.

Cryer has two years of eligibility remaining.

Cryer averaged 15.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while starting all 31 games for Baylor in 2022-23. He tied for the team lead with 80 3-pointers.

Cryer won a national championship with Baylor in 2020-21. He is averaging 11.3 points in 70 career games (34 starts) in three seasons at Waco, Texas.

