New York Knicks made offer for New York Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks recently made a strong trade offer for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, The Athletic reported Monday.

The Knicks put together a package that included Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary contributions and five first-round draft picks (two unprotected), per the report.

The deal is not imminent but the Knicks are said to be “motivated” to make it happen.

Mitchell, 25, has four years remaining on a five-year, $163 million contract extension he signed in November 2020. The three-time All-Star is due to make $30.6 million next season.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 67 games (all starts) last season. His five-year career averages include 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 boards in 345 games (337 starts) with Utah.

Fournier, 29, averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 80 starts for the Knicks last season.

Toppin, 24, was the eighth overall pick in 2020 and averaged 9.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 72 games (10 starts) for New York in 2021-22.

