Report: Joel Embiid to play Saturday, undergo MRI after game

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI on his injured right thumb after he plays in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

Embiid sustained the injury during Wednesday’s 104-101 overtime win against Toronto in Game 3 of the teams’ Eastern Conference first-round series. Embiid has been a full participant in practice since then, although he has worn a brace on his right hand and thumb.

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” Embiid said when asked about the injury. “But I just started feeling pain and think I might have twisted it.”

The 76ers have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Embiid is averaging 27.7 points and 13.0 rebounds in those games.

Yahoo Sports reported that Embiid planned to play Saturday in Toronto, fly home with the team and undergo the MRI in Philadelphia.

