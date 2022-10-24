Jets trading for Jaguars running back James Robinson

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are trading for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson in the wake of Breece Hall’s season-ending injury, NFL Network reported Monday night.

Jacksonville will receive draft picks in return for Robinson, per the report.

Hall was injured during New York’s 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was later diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus injury. He was having a breakout rookie season for the Jets, rushing for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries in seven games (two starts).

Robinson, 24, has split time with Travis Etienne this season, but has still managed to rack up 340 yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries across seven games (five starts).

New York’s backfield will now feature Robinson, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

–Field Level Media