Report: Jets to release QB Tim Boyle, sign Brett Rypien

The New York Jets, in a continuing quest to solve their quarterback issue, are releasing Tim Boyle and signing Brett Rypien from the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The Jets have been looking for answers at the position since Aaron Rodgers tore an Achilles tendon on the Jets’ first series of the season on Sept. 11. After backup Zach Wilson was ineffective, the Jets turned to Boyle, who started the past two games, both losses.

Head coach Robert Saleh yanked Boyle last Sunday in a 13-8 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Before he was replaced by Trevor Siemian, Boyle was 14-of-25 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Boyle, 29, is winless in five career starts with the Jets and Detroit Lions (2021). He also has played for the Green Bay Packers (2019-20) and Chicago Bears (2022).

Rypien, 27, appeared in two games this season with the Los Angeles Rams, starting one. On the season, he’s 18-for-38 for 172 yards with an interception.

Following his sole start on Nov. 5, a 20-3 loss to the Packers, he was released by the Rams and later picked up by the Seahawks.

In 10 career games (four starts) with the Denver Broncos (2020-22) and Rams, Rypien has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 950 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is 2-2 as a starter.

Saleh has not named a starter for the Jets (4-8) against the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

–Field Level Media