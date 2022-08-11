New York Jets signing offensive tackle Duane Brown

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown, ESPN reported Thursday.

The signing comes in the aftermath of the Jets losing right tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury. Brown visited the Jets on Saturday.

The veteran free agent, who turns 37 later this month, started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last month for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked on a misdemeanor charge and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

A first-round pick by Houston in 2008, Brown has started all 203 of his regular-season games with the Texans (2008-17) and Seahawks (2017-21)

He was traded from the Texans to the Seahawks in 2017 and signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension with Seattle in 2018.

