Report: Jaguars fear torn Achilles for DL Dawuane Smoot

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot is having an MRI Friday to determine the extent of an Achilles injury, NFL Network reported.

The team fears Smoot sustained a season-ending right Achilles tear late in Thursday night’s 19-3 victory against the New York Jets. He stumbled attempting to rush the passer and immediately grabbed at his right ankle area.

Smoot, 27, has registered five sacks and 12 quarterback hits and 21 tackles in 15 games this season, his sixth with the Jaguars.

The 2017 third-round pick has 22.5 sacks, 60 QB hits, four forced fumbles and 123 tackles in 87 games (17 starts) for Jacksonville.

–Field Level Media