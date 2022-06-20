fbpx
Published June 20, 2022

Report: Heat F P.J. Tucker to opt out, become free agent

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Miami forward P.J. Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option with the Heat for 2022-23 and become a free agent, The Athletic reported Monday.

The 6-foot-5 Tucker is expected to a highly coveted addition for a contending team. He was a key cog in Milwaukee’s title run in 2020-21.

Tucker, 37, averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 71 games (70 starts) for the Heat last season. He averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 18 postseason games. The Heat were eliminated by Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tucker averages 7.1 points for his career in 777 regular season games (581 starts) for five teams.

–Field Level Media

