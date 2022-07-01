Hawks trading Kevin Huerter to Kings

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are sending swingman Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for veterans Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and a future first-round pick, ESPN reported Friday.

The pick is a 2024 lottery-protected first-rounder and becomes top-12 protected in 2025 and top-10 protected in 2026, according to ESPN.

Huerter, a first-round pick by the Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft, became a valuable trade piece when Atlanta acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Last season, Huerter appeared in 74 games (60 starts) and averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Huerter, who turns 24 next month, appeared in 274 games (216 starts) in four seasons with Atlanta, averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He signed a four-year, $65 million extension last October.

Holiday, 33, is making a return to the Hawks, having played in 26 games for the team in the 2015-16 season. The journeyman guard has played for eight teams over nine seasons, appearing in 576 games (285 starts) and averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

He split time last season between the Kings and Indiana Pacers. In 74 games (65 starts), he averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Harkless, a 6-foot-7 forward, was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2012 draft and has been with six teams. He spent the past two seasons with the Kings, playing in 73 of his 621 career games for the franchise and averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.

For his career, Harkless, 29, has averages of 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Kings, who hired Mike Brown as their head coach in May, are retooling again this offseason and agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with guard Malik Monk on Thursday.

Sacramento has not made the playoffs for 16 seasons, an NBA record.

–Field Level Media