Report: Guardians lock up 3B Jose Ramirez with $124M extension

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez isn’t going anywhere for awhile.

Ramirez agreed to a five-year, $124 million contract extension, ESPN reported Wednesday, bringing his six-year guaranteed deal to a total of $150 million. That includes his 2023 option.

Ramirez was reportedly on the trade block, but the deal includes a full no-trade clause, per ESPN.

Cleveland is in transition with the 29-year-old Ramirez viewed as a building block. He is entering his 10th season with the franchise.

He hit .266 with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2021 and is a career .278 hitter with 163 home runs and two 100-RBI seasons.

