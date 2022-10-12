Giants punter Jamie Gillan approved for U.S. return

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan will be back in the United States on Wednesday after being stranded in London over a passport issue, NFL Network reported.

The Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, winning 27-22. And when they departed, they left without Gillan.

A native of Scotland, the 25-year-old Gillan came to the United States with his father on a NATO visa, moving to Maryland in 2013 when his father was stationed there as a member of the Royal Air Force. His visa never was updated to a work visa, apparently.

Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three with the Cleveland Browns. On the season, he has punted 21 times for 1,070 yards — an average of 51.0, good for fourth in the NFL.

The Giants (4-1) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media