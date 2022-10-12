fbpx
Published October 12, 2022

Giants punter Jamie Gillan approved for U.S. return

Sportsnaut
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Jamie Gillan (6) in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan will be back in the United States on Wednesday after being stranded in London over a passport issue, NFL Network reported.

The Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, winning 27-22. And when they departed, they left without Gillan.

A native of Scotland, the 25-year-old Gillan came to the United States with his father on a NATO visa, moving to Maryland in 2013 when his father was stationed there as a member of the Royal Air Force. His visa never was updated to a work visa, apparently.

Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three with the Cleveland Browns. On the season, he has punted 21 times for 1,070 yards — an average of 51.0, good for fourth in the NFL.

The Giants (4-1) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

