Report: Giants acquire DE Boogie Basham from Bills

The New York Giants agreed to acquire defensive end Boogie Basham from the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The trade report did not include the compensation for the Bills.

Basham, 25, was a second-round pick in 2021 and registered 4.5 sacks in 23 career games (no starts) with Buffalo.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was working for the Bills when they drafted Basham out of Wake Forest.

He will join a defensive end rotation in New York that features veterans Leonard Williams and A’Shawn Robinson.

Also Tuesday, the Giants activated wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson off the physically unable to perform list.

A second-round draft pick in 2022, Robinson had 23 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown in six games last season before tearing his right ACL in Week 11.

