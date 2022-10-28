Report: G2 Esports to move on from XTQZZZ

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

G2 Esports reportedly are planning to part ways with Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam, the head coach of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

Per 1pv.fr, the move is in the works although it is not clear if it’s an organizational choice following the team’s recent results.

XTQZZZ, 33, joined G2 in January to fill the spot left vacant after G2 dismissed Damien “maLeK” Marcel following the PGA Major, a move that left analyst Jan “Swani” Muller in charge.

XTQZZZ previously served as the coach of Team Vitality, melty eSport Club and webSPELL Gaming, among others.

–Field Level Media