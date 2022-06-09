Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul visits Ravens

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent defensive end/linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, coming off his least productive season in six years, met with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, NFL.com reported.

Pierre-Paul, 33, spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping the team win a Super Bowl championship after the 2020 season. Last year, however, he managed only 2.5 sacks, his lowest total since 2016, while playing in just 12 games.

The University of South Florida product entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Giants in 2010, and spent eight years in New York. He was on the Giants’ Super Bowl-winning team during the 2011 season, when he made his only All-Pro team after registering a career-high 16.5 sacks.

A three-time Pro Bowl player selection, Pierre-Paul has 91.5 career sacks in 165 games (137 starts).

Per OverTheCap.com, the Ravens have $5.6 million in available salary-cap space. Pierre-Paul made $12.8 million each of the past two seasons, according to Spotrac.com, as part of a now-expired two-year deal with the Buccaneers.

–Field Level Media