Report: Ex-USC QB Jaxson Dart transferring to Ole Miss

Former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart told ESPN on Saturday that he will continue his college career at Ole Miss.

Dart also considered Oklahoma and BYU after entering the transfer portal less than three weeks ago.

Dart is a welcome addition for the Rebels after star quarterback Matt Corral departed after the 2021 season in favor of entering the NFL draft.

Coach Lane Kiffin’s wide-open offense was a big consideration in Dart’s decision, according to the report.

Dart showed promise as a freshman at USC by passing for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in six games (three starts).

Dart relieved starting quarterback Kedon Slovis on Sept. 18 when the latter injured his neck on USC’s first possession against Washington State. Dart set a program record for most passing yards in a debut — 391 — to go with four touchdowns and two interceptions as the Trojans won 45-14.

However, Dart sustained a meniscus injury during the game, reportedly during the second quarter, and played through it. He later underwent surgery and returned Oct. 30 against Arizona, splitting time with Slovis against the Wildcats.

Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley became USC’s coach in late November and speculation that Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams would join him in Southern California reached a fever pitch. But Dart didn’t wait around to see if Williams was coming by entering the transfer portal on Jan. 10.

Williams, who is in the transfer portal, hasn’t yet selected a new school.

Tight end Michael Trigg, another USC player, also is transferring to Ole Miss. Trigg caught seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games as a freshman last season.

