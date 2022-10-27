Report: Eric Bledsoe arrested on domestic violence charge

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe was arrested Wednesday on a domestic violence charge in California, TMZ Sports reported Thursday.

Bledsoe’s girlfriend posted a photo to Instagram, since deleted, that showed a large red mark over the side of her face.

“NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN … ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster,” the caption read in part.

TMZ reported that police responded to a call from Bledsoe’s girlfriend Wednesday night at their residence in Lost Hills, Calif., some 40 miles northwest of Bakersfield. They reportedly arrested Bledsoe for misdemeanor domestic violence. He was booked and bonded out.

The 32-year-old Bledsoe began the 2022-23 NBA season without a team, and a report from the outlet Sportando said Wednesday — hours before the arrest — that he planned to sign with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Bledsoe has played in 756 NBA games (568 starts) for the Los Angeles Clippers (2010-13, 2021-22), Phoenix Suns (2013-17), Milwaukee Bucks (2017-20) and New Orleans Pelicans (2020-21).

–Field Level Media