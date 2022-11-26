Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job

Credit: Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday.

Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022.

The Buffaloes are singing a vastly different tune after posting a 1-10 record this season entering Saturday’s game against No. 14 Utah. Mike Sanford serves as the interim coach for Colorado after Karl Dorrell was fired following an 0-5 start this season.

Colorado has had only two winning seasons since 2006.

Sanders was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro during his NFL career. He won two Super Bowl titles and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

He also played parts of nine seasons in Major League Baseball and is the only player ever to play in both the Super Bowl and World Series.

–Field Level Media