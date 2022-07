Credit: Ryan Wilusz/News Sentinel

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday.

Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report.

The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast team this weekend at The Open Championship.

Feherty worked with CBS Sports from 1997-2015 before joining NBC Sports in 2016.

–Field Level Media