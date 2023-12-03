Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys to work out long-term extension in offseason

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to work out a long-term contract extension in the offseason, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Prescott will hold a $59.455 million salary-cap hit in 2024, which represents the final season of the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2021.

Prescott also is due a $5 million roster bonus by the fifth day of the new league year.

Prescott followed up being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November by completing 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in Dallas’ 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

“I understand nobody’s opinion defines me, that’s the great part about life and that’s the great opportunity that we all have, that people can say whatever they want, but you know I have the pen, I have the paper and I’m the one writing,” Prescott told reporters on Thursday night. “So, because I’m playing as well as I am now doesn’t mean I’m going to stop, doesn’t mean I’m going to listen to them now.”

Prescott, 30, is completing a career-best 70.1 percent of his passes this season. He has thrown for 3,234 yards with a league-leading 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott owns a 70-39 record in 109 career starts since being picked by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has thrown for 28,177 yards with 192 touchdowns and 71 interceptions.

–Field Level Media