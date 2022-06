Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs right-hander Ethan Roberts will require season-ending Tommy John surgery after sustaining a right elbow injury during his rehabilitation appearance Sunday at Triple-A Iowa, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Roberts previously was placed on the 60-day injured list. He last pitched for the Cubs on April 29.

The 24-year-old Roberts exited after facing just one hitter at Iowa.

Roberts owns an 0-1 record with an 8.22 ERA in nine relief appearances this season.

–Field Level Media