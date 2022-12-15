Report: Cubs in agreement with RHP Brad Boxberger

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and reliever Brad Boxberger are in agreement on a one-year, $2.8 million deal, ESPN reported Thursday.

The 34-year-old right-hander was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 70 relief appearances for Milwaukee in 2022.

He is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA and 82 saves in 484 games (no starts) over 11 seasons with the San Diego Padres (2012-13), Tampa Bay Rays (2014-17), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018), Kansas City Royals (2019), Miami Marlins (2020) and Brewers.

Boxberger made the All-Star team and led the American League with 41 saves for the Rays in 2015.

