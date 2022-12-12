Cowboys tackle Terence Steele tears ACL, out for season

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday.

He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report.

Steele was taken to the locker room just before halftime of the Cowboys’ win on Sunday over the Houston Texans. He appeared to be injured when another lineman rolled on his knee.

An MRI exam was scheduled to take place Monday.

Steele, 25, started all 13 games for the Cowboys this season and 40 of 45 since signing with the Cowboys in 2020. He was replaced by backup tackle Josh Ball, who struggled and replaced by veteran Jason Peters.

Peters, a September free agent signee, hadn’t played from the right side since 2005. The 40-year-old is in his 18th season and has spent the bulk of his career at left tackle.

“Man, I had no idea that I was gonna do that,” Peters said following the 27-23 victory. “The O-line started going down and they dressed me for a reason, so I just went in and tried to help the team out and get the win.”

Left tackle Tyron Smith, a two-time All-Pro, is getting closer to returning to the offensive line. Smith, 32, has yet to play this season following leg surgery to repair a preseason injury. He could debut Sunday when the Cowboys (10-3) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8).

