Report: Colts unable to strike deal with left tackle Eric Fisher

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26.The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla

Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher will hit free agency next week after failing to strike a new deal with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Fisher, 31, started 15 games during his first season with the Colts in 2021 after playing his first eight NFL campaigns with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He played last season on a one-year, $8.38 million deal, per Spotrac.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Fisher made two Pro Bowls (2018, 2020) and won Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City. He has started 128 of his 132 career games.

