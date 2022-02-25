Report: Colts considering Reggie Wayne as wide receivers coach

In 14 seasons with the Colts Reggie Wayne compiled 14,345 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns.Xxx Colts 35 Jpg Spt Sports Usa

The Indianapolis Colts are “strongly considering” Reggie Wayne as the team’s wide receivers coach, The Athletic reported on Friday.

Wayne, 43, certainly knows a thing or two about the position. The six-time Pro Bowl selection ranks second only to Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Marvin Harrison on the franchise list in catches (1,070), receiving yards (14,345), and receiving touchdowns (82).

Wayne played in 211 career games (197 starts) with the Colts, who inducted him into their Ring of Honor in 2018.

He also served as a volunteer coach for the team during training camp in 2018.

The Colts are in need of a wide receivers coach to replace Mike Groh, who accepted an offer for the same position with the New York Giants.

–Field Level Media