Chiefs to start rookie running back Isiah Pacheco

The Kansas City Chiefs are starting rookie Isiah Pacheco at running back over veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Pacheco, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took the first-team reps in practice this week over Edwards-Helaire, a first-round selection in 2020.

The Chiefs (4-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) in Week 7.

Edwards-Helaire, 23, leads Kansas City with 256 yards on 59 carries with two touchdowns. He also has 16 catches for 137 yards and three scores in six starts.

Pacheco, 22, has rushed 31 times for 149 yards and one touchdown and has two receptions for 9 yards.

Pacheco is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, compared to 4.3 for Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire has gained 2,139 yards from scrimmage and scored 16 touchdowns in 29 career games (all starts).

