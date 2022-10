Kansas City Chiefs pushing to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could team up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City according to NBC2 in Houston.

The Chiefs are one of the multiple teams checking in regularly on Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in February.

Mahomes lost No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason when the Chiefs tapped the brakes on contract talks and shipped the speedster to the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City added reinforcements, including JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdez-Scantling. They have 46 combined catches but just one touchdown between them.

Beckham Jr. has been open about his desire to rejoin the Rams, but not at a discount. He insisted last week the Rams haven’t offered “anything” and promptly received a reply from Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay.

LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

McVay responded saying that the team still might sweeten its bid for Beckham.

“I love Odell,” McVay said. “We have constant dialogue. He also knows that certainly I don’t think that’s the last (offer) that would come from us. I’m not familiar with what it is. He knows how we feel about him. We’ve got a little bit of time.

“But (I) love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me.”

Beckham joined the Rams from the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2021 season. He was down to two teams: the Rams and Green Bay Packers.

He caught a touchdown in the first quarter for the first score of Super Bowl LVI and finished with two catches for 52 yards as Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection had 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Rams in eight regular-season games.

Los Angeles signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $80 million contract extension and brought in Allen Robinson II in free agency on a three-year, $46.5 million deal with $30.7 million guaranteed.

He has 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 games (91 starts) with the New York Giants (2014-18), Browns (2019-21) and Rams.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff previously told The Athletic that the Rams and Beckham would like to work out a deal for him to return in 2022.

Beckham tore the ACL in the same knee in October 2020 with the Browns, had surgery and returned for the 2021 season. On Nov. 12, the Rams signed him to a one-year deal, a week after he was released by Cleveland amid a deteriorating relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

