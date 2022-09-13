Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) could miss just 1 game

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen could miss just one game due to the hamstring injury he sustained in the team’s Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The Chargers have a quick Week 2 turnaround, playing the Chiefs in Kansas City on Thursday night. Allen is not expected to play.

Allen sat out the second half against the Raiders. He had four catches for 66 yards,

The Chargers will have 10 days before their next game, at home Sept. 25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the hope is the extra days of rest will make it possible for Allen to play.

Drafted by the Chargers in the third round in 2013, Allen is a five-time Pro Bowl selection. In 117 career games (112 starts), he has 8,601 receiving yards with 48 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media