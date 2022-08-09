Carlos Ortiz withdraws from LIV Golf players’ lawsuit

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf’s Carlos Ortiz has withdrawn from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, Golf Channel reported Tuesday.

Ortiz had been one of 11 LIV Golf professionals to file suit in California that would, in part, request a temporary restraining order against the PGA Tour. If successful, it would allow the plaintiffs access to the PGA Tour, which would immediately affect Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford.

Gooch, Jones and Swafford would be granted access to this week’s opener of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., if the restraining order is granted.

Ortiz, of Mexico, has one PGA Tour victory: the 2020 Vivint Houston Open. The 31-year-old first played on the PGA Tour in 2014-15, lost his card in 2016 and returned for the 2018-19 season.

The hearing for the temporary restraining order involving the remaining 10 plaintiffs was expected to be heard in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday. Remaining plaintiffs include Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

–Field Level Media