Report: Bucks to sign free agent G/F DeAndre’ Bembry

Feb 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre’ Bembry (95) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of signing free agent guard/forward DeAndre’ Bembry, ESPN reported Tuesday.

A deal with the 6-foot-5 swingman could come as soon as Wednesday, per the report, noting that Bembry is traveling to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Bembry was released by Brooklyn last week to open up a roster spot after the Nets traded for Ben Simmons.

The Bucks are in need of depth on the wing with Pat Connaughton (hand surgery) out a month and after trading away Donte DiVincenzo at last week’s deadline.

The Bucks would still have two open roster spots after adding Bembry.

Bembry, 27, averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 19.8 minutes per game for the Nets in 48 games (20 starts). He’s shooting 56.8 percent from the floor, a career best by far. He averages 6.1 points per game in 288 career games (55 starts) since taken No. 21 overall in the 2016 draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

