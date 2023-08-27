Report: Browns WR Jakeem Grant (knee) out for season

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant will miss the 2023 season with a ruptured patellar tendon, NFL Network reported Sunday.

In more encouraging news in Cleveland, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was activated from the non-football illness list, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Grant was carted off the field with a knee injury following the opening kickoff of Saturday’s preseason game against the host Kansas City Chiefs. His right leg was placed in an air cast before he was taken off the field.

Grant, 30, had worked his way back to action after sustaining a ruptured Achilles last summer.

He has 100 catches for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns in 81 career games with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. He also averages 24.5 yards per kick return and 10.3 yards per punt return in his career.

Goodwin was placed on the non-football illness list July 21 due to blood clots discovered in both his lungs and legs. He is now approved to begin practicing.

He had been dealing with slight shortness of breath and leg discomfort before the diagnosis.

Goodwin, 32, spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks and caught 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games (two starts).

In nine NFL seasons spent with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16), San Francisco 49ers (2017-19), Bears (2021) and Seahawks, he has 187 career receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

