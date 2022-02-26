Report: Browns restructure contract of RT Jack Conklin

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to restructure his contract for the 2022 season, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Conklin was slated to make $12 in base salary in 2022, but the money was non-guaranteed. Instead, Conklin will receive $8 million fully guaranteed with $4 million in incentives based on playing time.

The incentives could come into play as Conklin is recovering from a ruptured right patella tendon sustained in a Nov. 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He hopes to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

The restructuring saves the Browns $4 million in salary-cap space, but it also assures that they won’t cut Conklin after June 1 and owe him nothing.

Conklin played in just seven of 17 games last season due to three injuries. He missed two games with a knee injury and three more due to a dislocated elbow prior to the patella tendon injury.

The 27-year-old has started all 79 games he’s played during six NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2016-19) and Browns (2020-21). He agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with Cleveland on March 16, 2020.

–Field Level Media