Report: Brewers to call up Ethan Small, top pitching prospect

Credit: Keith Warren

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to call up top pitching prospect Ethan Small, ESPN reported Sunday.

Small, 25, was the Brewers’ first-round draft pick in 2019 following his career at Mississippi State. The left-hander has yet to make his major league debut.

At Triple-A Nashville this season, the 6-foot-4 Small is 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in eight starts. He has struck out 49 in 38 1/3 innings.

Since being drafted, he has started 33 games and has a 7-5 record and a 1.78 ERA. He has thrown 136 2/3 innings and struck out 177.

The Brewers, leaders in the National League Central, placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a lat strain. Manager Craig Counsell said Peralta likely would have a “lengthy absence.”

–Field Level Media