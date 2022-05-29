fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 29, 2022

Report: Brewers to call up Ethan Small, top pitching prospect

Sportsnaut
Mississippi State's Ethan Small (44) releases a pitch in the third inning. Mississippi State defeated Auburn in the opening round of the NCAA College World Series on Sunday, June 16.2019 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.Msu Auburn College World Series
Credit: Keith Warren

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to call up top pitching prospect Ethan Small, ESPN reported Sunday.

Small, 25, was the Brewers’ first-round draft pick in 2019 following his career at Mississippi State. The left-hander has yet to make his major league debut.

At Triple-A Nashville this season, the 6-foot-4 Small is 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in eight starts. He has struck out 49 in 38 1/3 innings.

Since being drafted, he has started 33 games and has a 7-5 record and a 1.78 ERA. He has thrown 136 2/3 innings and struck out 177.

The Brewers, leaders in the National League Central, placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a lat strain. Manager Craig Counsell said Peralta likely would have a “lengthy absence.”

–Field Level Media

Share: