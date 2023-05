Report: Brad Treliving to be hired as Maple Leafs GM

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs plan to hire Brad Treliving as their next general manager, TSN reported on Wednesday.

Treliving, 53, effectively would replace Kyle Dubas at the post. The Maple Leafs informed Dubas that his contract would not be renewed when it expires on June 30.

The Flames parted ways with Treliving in April after nine seasons as their general manager. Calgary reached the postseason on five occasions during that time, however it advanced past the first round on just two occasions.

Treliving also previously served as an assistant general manager with the Arizona Coyotes.

Dubas spent the past five seasons as general manager of the Maple Leafs. Toronto opted to move on from Dubas after the team was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers in five games.

Dubas, 37, joined the franchise in 2014 as assistant general manager, and he concurrently served as GM of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He was promoted to Maple Leafs GM in 2018.

Toronto finished more than 10 games above .500 in each of his campaigns.

The Maple Leafs logged 111 points this season, fourth best in the Eastern Conference. Toronto finally won a playoff series for the first time since 2003-04 by eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning before the loss to the Panthers.

–Field Level Media