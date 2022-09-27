Cincinnati Bengals’ D.J. Reader (knee) out for extended time

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader reportedly will miss an extended period of time with a knee injury.

The injury sustained during Sunday’s win against the New York Jets is not expected to be season-ending, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Reader, 28, is not expected to play in Thursday night’s Week 4 contest against the visiting Miami Dolphins.

The Cincinnati defensive captain has 10 tackles, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery in three games this season.

Reader has 226 tackles, 35 QB hits and 8.5 sacks in 84 games (75 starts) with the Bengals and Houston Texans (2016-19), who drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.

–Field Level Media