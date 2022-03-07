Report: Amazon set to name Kirk Herbstreit to ‘TNF’ broadcast

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit sits on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Amazon is finalizing a deal to make ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit the color analyst for its “Thursday Night Football” package beginning this season, NBC Sports reported Monday.

The impending deal for Herbstreit comes after Amazon was spurned by Troy Aikman, Sean McVay and John Lynch. Aikman jumped from Fox to ESPN to anchor their “Monday Night Football” coverage as lead analyst.

Herbstreit, 52, would continue his duties for ESPN/ABC on their college football broadcasts, per the report. He has called college football games for ESPN for two decades.

Next up for Amazon is snaring its play-by-play announcer. Al Michaels and Joe Buck are reportedly at the top of the retail giant’s wish list.

–Field Level Media