Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are close to signing wide receiver Anthony Miller, according to the Schultz Report.

The speedy veteran is undergoing a physical and is expected to sign a deal on Monday, per the report.

Miller, 28, played his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears before splitting 2022 with the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2018 second-round pick out of Memphis has 140 career catches for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns in 50 games (18 starts).

–Field Level Media