Report: 49ers signing K Matthew Wright

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad, ESPN reported Thursday.

Injuries to rookie third-round pick Jake Moody (quad) and Zane Gonzalez (calf) prompted the move.

The 49ers aren’t sure if Moody will be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener at Pittsburgh, and Wright provides insurance.

Wright, who was in camp with the Carolina Panthers this summer, has kicked in 23 NFL games.

He began his career with the Steelers in 2020 and rejoined them for four games last season.

Wright, 27, has connected on 40 of 46 field goals and 35 of 37 extra points with the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and Kansas City Chiefs (2022).

The 49ers placed Gonzalez on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games.

