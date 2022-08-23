Reigning champ Patrick Cantlay: ‘Got to be’ better FedEx Cup scoring method

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The complex and often criticized system for determining the FedEx Cup champion is again a topic of discussion at the Tour Championship this week in Atlanta. And as he sets out to defend his 2021 title, Patrick Cantlay continues to be among the system’s detractors.

Before 2019, the winner of the Tour Championship did not necessarily win the season-long FedEx Cup title too. The PGA Tour changed it so that any of the 30 players who qualify for the Tour Championship had a theoretical shot at winning the FedEx Cup by tying the two together.

The PGA Tour accounted for the difference in FedEx Cup points among players by implementing a “staggered” start, in which the points leader begins the Tour Championship 10 under par, second place begins at 8 under and so on down the list.

Though a beneficiary of the system, Cantlay remains opposed to it.

“I’ve talked before about it. I’m not a fan,” Cantlay said Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club. “I think there’s got to be a better system, although frankly I don’t know what that better system is.”

Cantlay rocketed into first position last year by winning the BMW Championship and the corresponding 2,000 FedEx Cup points that come with winning either of the first two legs of the playoffs. He then held off Jon Rahm of Spain at East Lake to capture the FedEx Cup.

Cantlay didn’t score the lowest aggregate 72-hole score that week. Rahm and Kevin Na did, at 14-under 266. But Cantlay began the tournament at 10 under, enough of an advantage to edge Rahm.

“I’ve played pretty poorly here in general other than last year,” Cantlay said.

He noted that Xander Schauffele came close in 2019 and shot the best 72-hole score in 2020 but has not won a FedEx Cup.

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick entered the week 15th in points, meaning he’ll start the Tour Championship at 3 under. Players in sixth through 10th entering Atlanta are beginning at 4 under.

“I don’t know who’s on one shot ahead of me. I don’t know who it is,” Fitzpatrick said. “But I feel like the guy that finished sixth and I finished 15th, I think that’s right, I’m right in thinking he’s only one shot ahead of me I think is probably a little bit unfair, I guess. I feel like he probably should be more.”

So how to solve it? Fitzpatrick floated the idea of placing the qualifying players into a match-play setting.

“Golf is just so different to the other sports,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s why I think looking at match play would probably be more of an answer because you’ve got a team that makes the Playoffs in last place or whatever and you don’t think they’re going to go anywhere, and then they end up going all the way. And then you could have a guy say in 90th gets all the way to the final.”

As it stands this week, Scottie Scheffler will start the Tour Championship in 10 under, Cantlay in second at 8 under and Schauffele in third at 6 under. Will Zalatoris was set to start in third before he withdrew due to herniated disks in his back.

–Field Level Media