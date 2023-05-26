Reign improve to 7-0 in OWL West qualifying

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Atlanta Reign opened the final week of West Region qualifying with another 3-0 sweep on Friday at the Overwatch League’s Spring Stage.

The Reign swept the Vegas Eternal and improved to an indomitable 7-0, and the Houston Outlaws kept pace in second (6-1) by outlasting the Florida Mayhem 3-2.

In other action, the Los Angeles Gladiators beat the London Spitfire 3-1 and the New York Excelsior blanked the Washington Justice 3-0.

The Reign stifled Vegas 2-0 on Oasis, 3-1 on King’s Row and 3-0 on Rialto. They have won 21 total maps and lost just one through seven matches.

The Outlaws twice fell behind against the Mayhem and had to rally. Florida opened with a 2-0 win on Oasis, but Houston countered 2-1 on Hollywood. Florida struck again with a 2-1 triumph on Junkertown, but the Outlaws prevailed 1-0 on New Queen Street and 2-1 on Nepal for the tough victory.

The Gladiators lost to London 2-1 on Lijiang Tower before charging back with wins of 1-0 on Hollywood, 3-1 on Rialto and 1-0 on Colosseo. The Excelsior beat the Justice 2-1 on Nepal, 3-2 on King’s Row and 4-3 on Shambali Monastery.

West Region qualifying continues Saturday with four matches:

–Toronto Defiant vs. London Spitfire

–Boston Uprising vs. Atlanta Reign

–San Francisco Shock vs. Florida Mayhem

–Vancouver Titans vs. Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League Spring Stage Knockouts, West Region qualifying with match record, map differential

1. Atlanta Reign, 7-0, plus-20

2. Houston Outlaws, 6-1, plus-12

3. Boston Uprising, 5-1, plus-10

4. Florida Mayhem, 5-2, plus-9

5. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-2, plus-4

6. Washington Justice, 4-3, plus-2

7. Vancouver Titans, 3-3, plus-2

8. San Francisco Shock, 3-3, minus-4

9. New York Excelsior, 3-4, minus-1

10. Toronto Defiant, 2-4, minus-4

11. London Spitfire, 1-6, minus-10

12. Vegas Eternal, 0-7, minus-20

13. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-8, minus-20

–Field Level Media