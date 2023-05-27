Reign finish OWL West qualifying undefeated

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Reign beat the Boston Uprising 3-1 on Saturday to go undefeated in West Region qualifying action at the Overwatch League’s Spring Stage.

Boston took Lijiang Tower 2-0, but the Reign responded with wins on Blizzard World (3-0), Havana (3-0) and Esperanca (1-0) to improve to 8-0. The Reign will not play on Sunday, the final day of qualifying.

In other Saturday action, the Florida Mayhem swept the San Francisco Shock 3-0, the London Spitfire beat the Toronto Defiant 3-1 and the Houston Outlaws cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Titans.

Florida won 2-0 on Oasis before prevailing 2-1 on both Blizzard World and Rialto to dispatch the Shock.

The Spitfire dropped the first map, Ilois, 2-1, but punched back. They edged Toronto 4-3 on King’s Row, earned a 2-1 victory on Havana and capped the win with a 1-0 triumph on Colosseo. Houston won the first two maps before falling 2-1 on Rialto, but the Outlaws recovered with a 1-0 victory on Esperanca.

West Region qualifying concludes on Sunday with four matches:

–Toronto Defiant vs. Vegas Eternal

–Washington Justice vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–San Francisco Shock vs. Boston Uprising

–Vancouver Titans vs. New York Excelsior

Overwatch League Spring Stage Knockouts, West Region qualifying with match record, map differential:

1. Atlanta Reign, 8-0, plus-22

2. Houston Outlaws, 7-1, plus-14

3. Florida Mayhem, 6-2, plus-12

4. Boston Uprising, 5-2, plus-8

5. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-2, plus-4

6. Washington Justice, 4-3, plus-2

7. Vancouver Titans, 3-4, 0

8. New York Excelsior, 3-4, minus-1

9. San Francisco Shock, 3-4, minus-7

10. Toronto Defiant, 2-5, minus-6

11. London Spitfire, 2-6, minus-8

12. Vegas Eternal, 0-7, minus-20

13. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-8, minus-20

–Field Level Media