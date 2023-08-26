Reign among those to earn sweeps at OWL West Summer qualifiers

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlanta Reign were one of three teams to record 3-0 sweeps on Saturday in Summer Stage qualifying action in the Overwatch League’s West Region.

Atlanta blanked the Washington Justice, while the Houston Outlaws defeated Vegas Eternal and the Los Angeles Gladiators topped the New York Excelsior.

The London Spitfire also prevailed, beating the Los Angeles Valiant 3-1.

Summer Stage qualifying in the West runs through Sept. 4, with each team in the region playing a total of eight best-of-five matches. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs, while the fourth- through 10th-ranked squads will be sent to the play-ins.

On Saturday, the Reign opened the match with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower before prevailing 3-2 on Midtown and 3-1 on New Junk City. The Outlaws won 2-1 on Antarctic Peninsula, 3-1 on Eichenwalde and 3-0 on Suravasa, while the Gladiators were triumphant on Busan (2-0), Eichenwalde (2-1) and New Junk City (3-0).

London split the first maps against the Valiant before picking up back-to-back victories to secure the win.

Summer Stage qualifying action in the West continues on Sunday with three matches:

–Boston Uprising vs. Florida Mayhem

–Toronto Defiant vs. Vancouver Titans

–Vegas Eternal vs. San Francisco Shock

West standings (W-L record, map differential — includes performance in both spring and summer qualifiers):

1. Atlanta Reign, 13-2, plus-32

2. Florida Mayhem, 12-2, plus-25

3. Houston Outlaws, 12-3, plus-20

4. Boston Uprising, 10-4, plus-16

5. Vancouver Titans, 8-6, plus-10

6. San Francisco Shock, 7-7, minus-5

7. London Spitfire, 7-8, minus-3

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-8, minus-4

9. New York Excelsior, 6-9, minus-6

10. Washington Justice, 6-9, minus-7

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-9, minus-9

12. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-13, minus-29

13. Vegas Eternal, 0-15, minus-40

