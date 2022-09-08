fbpx
Published September 8, 2022

Cincinnati Reds release infielder Colin Moran

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Colin Moran (16) prepares to bat in the fourth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 9, 2022.Arizona Diamondbacks At Cincinnati Reds
Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds released infielder Colin Moran on Thursday and sent right-hander Daniel Duarte on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville.

Moran was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Reds reinstated Albert Almora Jr. from the injured list. Moran is now a free agent.

Moran, 29, was batting .211 with five home runs and 23 RBIs for the Reds this season, his first with the club. He’s a career .263 hitter with 50 HRs in six-plus seasons with Houston (2016-17) and Pittsburgh (2018-21).

Moran was selected No. 6 overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2013 draft.

Duarte, 25, has a 10.13 ERA in three appearances this season for the Reds without a decision. He’s on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

–Field Level Media

