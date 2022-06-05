fbpx
Published June 5, 2022

Cincinnati Reds place pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez on 15-day IL

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (53) looks up after the final out of the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022.San Francisco Giants At Cincinnati Reds
Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to right forearm soreness.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday.

Gutierrez, 26, is 1-6 with a 7.61 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) this season. He allowed a solo homer among three hits in one inning of work in Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Gutierrez owns a 10-12 record with a 5.44 ERA in 32 career games (30 starts) with the Reds.

Also on Sunday, the Reds recalled right-hander Jared Solomon from Triple-A Louisville.

Solomon, 24, will be making his third stint with the Reds this season. He is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five appearances.

–Field Level Media

